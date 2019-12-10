Manchester United scout star with €100m release clause, Chelsea star may join Aston Villa, and more

It was a busy weekend of Premier League action, with Manchester United's victory over Manchester City the pick of the bunch. Here are today's Premier League rumours and gossip.

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting a star with a €100m release clause.

Sports Witness suggest that United scouts were sent to watch Boavista and Benfica play in Portugal, with Rúben Dias the reported target.

Dias has been linked with United heavily in the past, and the defender apparently has a €100m release clause to ward off potential suitors.

Manchester United of course spent a reported £85m on Harry Maguire in the summer, so it remains to be seen whether they would spend another large fee on a defensive recruit.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mikel Arteta is reportedly at the top of the list of candidates to replace Unai Emery as manager of Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has reportedly held talks with Everton in regards to the vacancy at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club are without a manager after the departure of Marco Silva. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro from Chelsea in January. The former Barcelona winger is out-of-favour under Frank Lampard and could be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge. (The Telegraph)

Chris Smalling may not stay in Italy at the end of his Roma loan spell after all. Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keen on bringing the defender back to England. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are interested in signing Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph. (90min)

Arsenal are not planning on sending Eddie Nketiah back to North London, despite featuring relatively infrequently for Leeds United in his current loan spell. (The Sun)