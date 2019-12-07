Manchester United lead Arsenal and Liverpool in chase for midfielder, Pardew wants Everton job, and more

Have your say

We're ready for another weekend of Premier League action, here are today's rumours.

Manchester United have the edge over Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta.

Kulusevski is on-loan at Parma, and has been attracting a lot of attention with his performances.

United are said to have spoken to the players agent already, potentially giving them an edge.

Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the talented midfielder, according to Daily Mirror.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal have reportedly held first interviews with managerial candidates ahead of an appointment, with the current focus on those who are out of work. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. (The Independent)

Olivier Giroud may have to wait until the summer to leave Chelsea, as prospective clubs would prefer to wait until the summer when he is available for free. (The Sun)

Ex-Leicester City boss has reportedly been interviewed for the Watford job. (The Times)

Alan Pardew says that he is interested in the Everton job. (Daily Mail)