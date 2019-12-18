Manchester United launch move for £120m duo, Arsenal set to announce manager, and more

Have your say

Manchester United are linked with a double signing in today's Premier League rumours.

The Manchester Evening News has highlight the two stars as Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes, who would reportedly cost a combined £120m.

Martinez in particular has caught the eye this season, impressing under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.

Parades isn't as influential at PSG, and his lack of gametime may make him a slightly easier target to bring to Old Trafford.

United have been linked with a number of players for the January window, including RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are likely to announce that former midfielder Mikel Arteta will return as their new manager in the coming days. (Various)

Manchester City are disappointed with the way that Arsenal have conducted their pursuit of Arteta, and will demand a seven-figure compensation package. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are keen on Timo Werner of RB Leipzig and Moussa Dembele of Lyon - Dembele is one of the top scorers in France, and starred for Celtic earlier in his career. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, former Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be named as the Everton boss this week. (Sky Sports)

Ancelotti will receive £11.5m a year to manage at Goodison Park, and will also earn a £2.5m bonus for keeping the side in the Premier League. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur’s players begged boss Jose Mourinho to sign Adama Traore from Wolves after a fantastic display from the winger when the two sides met on Sunday. The Spaniard has been in fine form this season. (Football Insider)

Paul Pogba has suffered another setback and is suffering from illness, despite being pictured dancing at his brother’s wedding at the weekend. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig confirmed that they have made an offer to sign Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg. Manchester United are also keen to sign the Norwegian. (Daily Mail)