Manchester United 'in talks' with Barcelona ace ahead of January transfer, Rodgers reveals exit clause amid Arsenal links, and more

It was a busy weekend of Premier League football as Liverpool gained more ground at the top, and Manchester United stumbled to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa. For now, here are Monday's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United look in need of reinforcements, and it has been revealed that they have opened talks with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Sun suggest that the club have opened talks with Vidal's agent, with the Chilean finding little gametime so far this season.

Vidal has an impressive CV, also spending time at Bayern Munich before his move to Catalonia.

The report suggests that United may only have to pay £13m to secure the signing, which could happen as early as January.

The rest of today's headlines:

Chris Hughton is likely to be appointed Watford manager after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked from the Vicarage Road club for the second time. (Various)

Mikel Arteta is a strong favourite to be appointed as the new Arsenal manager. (Mirror)

Chelsea are keen on Jadon Sancho as well as Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. (Express)

Liverpool and Spurs are battling to sign former Manchester United man Memphis Depay from Lyon. (Express)

Brendan Rogers has revealed that there is an exit clause in his Leicester City contract, potentially opening the door to a move to Arsenal. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are keen on former England international Ben Foster, and could swoop if Watford are relegated. (The Sun)