Manchester United 'frontrunners' to land £100m-rated star, shock new contender for Arsenal job, and more

It's only a couple of days until the Premier League is back, and a few managers will be fighting to save their job this weekend.

Manchester United are described as the 'frontrunners' to sign an exciting young forward coveted by a number of top clubs across the continent.

The Red Devils are reportedly confident of landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund according to The Telegraph, with a move most likely to happen in the summer.

England regular Sancho was reported to be feeling 'humiliated' a couple of weeks ago when he was withdrawn after only 36 minutes of Dortmund's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The feeling is that he is very likely to leave Germany at the end of the season, with Manchester United said to be rivalling Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool for his signature.

United are confident they are at the front of the queue though, as they look to bolster their squad. Sancho will almost certainly be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 next summer.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are keen on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their replacement for under-pressure Unai Emery. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United target Erling Haaland will likely cost £85m to prise away from RB Salzburg. (Various)

Everton and West Ham are both fighting to land David Moyes as their new manager. The Scot has managed at both clubs previously. (Various)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of clubs that have held talks with £110m rated Kai Havertz over a move. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City are the latest club credited with interest in Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. (The Sun)