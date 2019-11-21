Manchester United boss reveals January transfer bid; Liverpool striker move; Villa eye Rangers star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the area he is targeting in January's transfer window - but may miss out on a big-name target.

United have recently seemed confident that they will be able to land Leicester City star and recent England debutant James Maddison in January.

And speaking ahead of United’s clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, Solskjaer said: ”Long-term, we're looking at different positions and midfield, yeah, we have been looking at midfielders."

However, according to The Sun, Maddison may dash their hopes by signing a new contract at Leicester City.

Maddison has been in fantastic form this season, already scoring decisive winners against both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Solskjaer was interested in Newcastle's Sean Longstaff in the summer, but the Red Devils were put off by the £50million asking price.

United will apparently suffer another blow in the January window as RB Leipzig are reportedly going to rival them in a bid to sign Erling Haaland.

The young Norwegian is one of the hottest strikers in the world right now and Manchester United have repeatedly been linked with a move for him.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could let teenage striker Rhian Brewster in January after a U-turn from Jurgen Klopp, say Football Insider.

The highly-rated youngster was blocked from a temporary move away from Anfield in the summer, but could be allowed to move to a Championship club to gain more experience.

The rest of today's headlines:

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Gareth Bale back to Tottenham Hotspur, having tried to sign him when at Manchester United. (AS)

Barcelona and Bayern Munich want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino. (The Sun)

Reports suggest that Amazon Prime were allowed behind the scenes access to the sacking of Pochettino and the hiring of Mourinho as part of their upcoming documentary series. (Various)

Aston Villa are keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Birmingham Mail)

Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, and Jan Vertonghen could now sign new deals at Spurs after the departure of Pochettino. (Daily Mirror)

Inter and AC Milan are fighting to sign Arsenal outcast Granit Xhaka. (The Sun)