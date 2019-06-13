Manchester City's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates

The Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 campaign are out - but who will Manchester City play and when?

Here's a look at City's full fixture list - will they be able to defend their league title again under Pep Guardiola?

August

10 West Ham United a

17 Tottenham h

24 Bournemouth a

31 Brighton h

September

14 Norwich a

21 Watford h

28 Everton a

October

5 Wolves h

19 Crystal Palace a

26 Aston Villa h

November

2 Southampton h

9 Liverpool a

23 Chelsea h

30 Newcastle United a

December

3 Burnley a

7 Manchester United h

14 Arsenal a

21 Leicester City h

26 Wolves a

28 Sheffield United h

January

1 Everton h

11 Aston Villa a

18 Crystal Palace h

21 Sheffield United a

February

1 Tottenham Hotspur a

8 West Ham h

22 Leicester City a

29 Arsenal h

March

7 Manchester United a

14 Burnley h

21 Chelsea a

April

4 Liverpool h

11 Southampton a

18 Newcastle United h

25 Brighton a

May

2 Bournemouth h

9 Watford a

17 Norwich h