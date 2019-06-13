Manchester City's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates

The Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 campaign are out - but who will Manchester City play and when?
Here's a look at City's full fixture list - will they be able to defend their league title again under Pep Guardiola?
August
10 West Ham United a
17 Tottenham h
24 Bournemouth a
31 Brighton h
September
14 Norwich a
21 Watford h
28 Everton a
October
5 Wolves h
19 Crystal Palace a
26 Aston Villa h
November
2 Southampton h
9 Liverpool a
23 Chelsea h
30 Newcastle United a
December
3 Burnley a
7 Manchester United h
14 Arsenal a
21 Leicester City h
26 Wolves a
28 Sheffield United h
January
1 Everton h
11 Aston Villa a
18 Crystal Palace h
21 Sheffield United a
February
1 Tottenham Hotspur a
8 West Ham h
22 Leicester City a
29 Arsenal h
March
7 Manchester United a
14 Burnley h
21 Chelsea a
April
4 Liverpool h
11 Southampton a
18 Newcastle United h
25 Brighton a
May
2 Bournemouth h
9 Watford a
17 Norwich h