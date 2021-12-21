Magpies need to keep a step ahead of the rest in National League North

The Magpies have slipped to fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Brackley Town with AFC Fylde in second a point further back.

Gateshead are in third place and could go top if they make use of the games in hand on the their rivals.

The sheer competitive nature of the division means only nine points separate fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers and Kettering Town, who are down in 15th spot.

Chorley's Adam Blakeman on the ball against Southport, who have gone from bottom of the league to play-off contenders (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio admits his men will have to keep performing if they are going to maintain their current position in the play-offs.

Having been without a game last weekend, the Magpies travel to neighbours Fylde on Boxing Day before hosting Curzon Ashton on Tuesday.

He said: “There are a lot of teams who just find themselves outside of the top eight or top nine who will fancy themselves to go on a little run and move up the table. That’s all it takes, a run of three or four games.

“You only have to look at Southport.

“They were bottom of the table not that long ago and now they are in a play-off position.

“I might be wrong but I don’t think they have lost since we played them in the FA Cup.

“Their form has been exceptional and they know what they are doing. They have a manager in Liam Watson who knows how to get out of this division.

“There are other teams as well and it just shows how competitive this league is.”