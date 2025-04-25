Magpies’ National League North play-off fate is in their own hands

Chorley celebrate Kole Hall's goal in their 5-0 romp over Radcliffe last weekend (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley boss ​Andy Preece is predicting a nervy final weekend of the normal National League North season.

​The Magpies, who currently sit in sixth spot, know a victory over already-relegated Rushall Olympic at Dales Lane will almost certainly guarantee them a play-off spot.

However, anything other than three points could leave the door ajar for other clubs to overhaul them in the table and secure a top seven spot. Chorley boast 76 points – the same number as seventh-placed Hereford and eighth-placed Curzon Ashton.

But Preece’s men have a better goal difference of five over their nearest rivals and so barring a miraculous goal swing, they know a play-off spot is theirs so long as they can get the job done against Rushall.

Eighth-placed Buxton and Spennymoor Town, in ninth, are also in with a chance of overhauling the three teams above them should they win and results elsewhere go their way.

And to add extra spice to the day, Chorley, Hereford and Curzon could all potentially finish in fifth ahead of King’s Lynn Town, while at the top of the table leaders Kidderminster, Brackley and Scunthorpe are in a three-way fight for the title.

There’s sure to be drama but Preece insists his men will just focus on their job in hand.

It won’t be easy against Rushall who held Kidderminster to a 0-0 draw at home on Good Friday.

"We have got to go to Rushall and get it,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. "I am sure things will change in the table as the minutes go by. It’s just exciting to be amongst the team that we are. I think there’s five ex-Football League teams who are or have been in contention, plus add a couple of full-time teams, and we’re amongst that.”