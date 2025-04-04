​Magpies must keep foot on gas in play-offs race

Kristi Montgomery (front) celebrates his goal against Spennymoor Town with from the left, Mike Calveley, George Horbury and Warren Clarke (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Chorley cannot afford to step off the accelerator as the National League North season races towards its conclusion.

​There are just five games left for the Magpies who have already accumulated an impressive points haul of 71 from 41 games.

However, their current position in the play-offs places remains fragile with only two points separating themselves in fifth to this weekend’s opponents King’s Lynn Town, who sit one place outside the top seven.

Clubs such as ninth-placed Buxton and Spennymoor Town, in 10th, are potentially just a win away from moving into a play-off position.

The Magpies helped their cause last weekend by thrashing Spennymoor 4-0 last weekend at Victory Park.

But their run-in sees them come face-to-face with a couple of their play-off-rivals, starting with tomorrow’s trip to King’s Lynn.

Preece knows a poor sequence of results between now and the end of the season will undoubtedly see Chorley tumble outside of the top seven.

"It’s so tight – we are on 71 points but we are nowhere near getting in the play-offs,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"It’s still all to play for and (the win over Spennymoor) was a six pointer because they have been on a fantastic run of late and the win keeps that gap between us and them.

“We are on 71 points but we are not celebrating anything – it’s so difficult is this league.

"I honestly don’t know what the number (to get in the play-offs) will be – we have just got to concentrate on getting as many points as we can. It’s relentless but we are enjoying ourselves.