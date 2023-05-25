Magpies marksman Connor Hall set for Chorley exit

The Slough-born forward looks set to return south to be nearer to his family after a three-year stint at Victory Park.

The club released a brief statement revealing that they are in talks about extending striker’s stay, but admitted Hall had intimated that he would like to leave and return south.

The statement said: “Connor remains in talks with the Magpies about next season but has let us know his preference is to move back down south to be closer to his family.”

Conor Hall scores the winner against Wigan (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It appears Hall’s mind is already made up as a post on Social Media from Future Football Stars, an academy based in Bolton where the striker is head coach, suggested he had taken his final training session and was moving back south due to family reasons.

If Hall was to leave the Magpies, it would be a huge blow for manager Andy Preece.

He scored 23 goals from 46 appearances last season – and his absence over the final few weeks of the season due to injury was severely felt as the team agonisingly missed out on a play-off place in the National League North.

Hall played a significant role in the club’s historic run to the FA Cup fourth round in the 2020/21 season.

He hit the extra-time winner against Wigan Athletic as Chorley defeated the Latics 3-2 in the first round proper at the DW Stadium.

In the following round, his equaliser helped the Magpies to a superb 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at London Road.

He was on target once more in the third round as Chorley defeated a Covid-19 depleted Derby County 2-0 at Victory Park.

The Magpies went on to push Premier League Wolves all the way in the next round, before losing 1-0.

last season, his goals helped the Magpies reach the play-off places although they were ultimately beaten by York City in the quarter-final stages.