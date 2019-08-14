Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft celebrates FA Cup success

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was a delighted man after their maiden FA Cup appearance ended in the best possible fashion.

Town’s extra preliminary round meeting with Barnoldswick Town saw them run out 6-1 winners at the Mike Riding Ground.

Despite Saturday’s atrocious weather, a crowd of 392 turned out to watch history made as well as have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the cup itself.

Unsurprisingly, Ashcroft was thrilled at how the day went on and off the field.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” the Town boss acknowledged.

“It was our first game in the competition and we had a very good crowd even though the weather wasn’t the best.

“To have nearly 400 in was magnificent and I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“Five years ago, we had 30 people watching us but we enjoy what we do, the players are buying into what we want and the supporters are coming and watching us.

“It was brilliant to see the young kids having their picture taken with the trophy; everyone enjoyed it and everyone had smiling faces.

“We want people to enjoy it, we want them to come back and we want them to tell their mates as well.

“We try and entertain; there will always be goals and, hopefully, we score more than the opposition.”

Saturday’s win sees Town travel to Charnock Richard in the preliminary round on August 24.

That match comes three days on from a league match between the two teams with Longridge as the hosts.

Before then, however, Ashcroft’s players travel to Congleton Town this weekend to face a side who have had a draw and a defeat from their opening two matches.

However, he is under no illusion as to the challenge awaiting his players on Saturday.

“Everyone keeps telling me they have the biggest budget at the moment and I’m sure they will be up there come the end of the season,” Ashcroft warned.

“We’ll see how far we’ve come on Saturday but I’m expecting a difficult afternoon.”