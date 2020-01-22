Longridge Town continue a key week in their quest for promotion

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has warned his players their promotion ambitions will be put to the test this week.

Town consolidated fourth place in the North West Counties League’s Premier Division following victory at Whitchurch Alport last weekend.

They return to action on Wednesday night when they entertain fifth-placed Ashton Athletic before another home match on Saturday when seventh-placed Irlam make the journey.

The hope is that Wednesday’s game with Ashton will be third time lucky.

October’s original match was abandoned with Town losing 3-1 and the rescheduled encounter was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Speaking after Saturday’s win at Whitchurch, Ashcroft acknowledged: “They (Ashton) are a good side, probably the best side we’ve played barring 1874 (Northwich) and it’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s a tough week with Alport today, Ashton in midweek and then Irlam on Saturday, three teams directly beneath us in the table.”

Town presently sit two points behind third-placed Charnock Richard in the table but have seven games in hand thanks to postponements and their FA Vase exploits.

Ashcroft said last week he wanted to fight for promotion this season and, if that is to be the case, skipper Tom Ince will be one of their key men.

He set up Paul Turner’s winner at Whitchurch, seven days on from his FA Vase hat-trick against Newark Flowserve.

Ashcroft said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He was brilliant all of last season, he’s taken over the captaincy and he’s brilliant in and around the dressing room.”