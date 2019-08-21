Longridge Town boss backs former Blackpool youngster to shine

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has backed Fin Sinclair-Smith to put himself in the shop window at the Mike Riding Ground.

The former Blackpool youngster, who was released at the end of last season, joined the Hallmark Security League Premier Division new boys over the summer.

Two starts and one appearance off the bench have yielded four goals so far with doubles in the last two games.

Having helped Longridge to victory in their first FA Cup appearance, Sinclair-Smith scored twice in their win at Congleton Town last Saturday.

“We added Fin and he has been absolutely breathtaking,” Ashcroft said.

“He’s something special; if the two goals he scored at the weekend had been in the Premier League then we’d still be watching them today.

“I like working with those lads who sometimes need to take a step back to get going again. I want him to stick with us but, eventually, I’m sure he’ll move on.

“At the moment though, he’s our player and we want to get the best out of him.

“There’s nothing more pleasing than developing players and then getting them playing at a higher level.

“Sometimes it kicks you in the backside because they’ve been a big player for you and they move on but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t trying to progress these players.

“Isaac Sinclair is another example because he couldn’t get in the two teams he played before coming to us.

“He came here, we worked with him, gave him regular football and he’s now playing in the Conference North for Curzon Ashton.”

Sinclair-Smith will be looking to score for the third straight game when Longridge host Charnock Richard on Wednesday before making the return trip for Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

“When I first took the job, Charnock were the team everyone wanted to get to,” Ashcroft said.

“They are a very good side and they will take some beating; this is a difficult game.”