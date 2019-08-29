Longridge Town 0 Charnock Richard 2: Second-half goals settle FA Cup replay

Longridge Town missed out on an FA Cup first qualifying round place after losing 2-0 in their preliminary round replay against Charnock Richard.

Charnock won the toss, and got the game underway but it was a slow start to begin with.

Carl Grimshaw produced the first effort at goal with a shot saved by Town keeper Lee Dovey.

Longridge had their first chance on 15 minutes when George Thomason was thwarted by the alert Ben Ascroft.

The match then started to open up with Dovey using his legs to keep out Jack Kay’s effort, while at the other end, Dan Birch found Tom Ince, whose shot from eight yards was deflected behind.

Fin Sinclair-Smith and Paul Turner also had efforts before half-time, as did Grimshaw who, again, was denied by Dovey as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

Town were quickly out of the blocks in the second half with Alex Murphy’s shot blocked and Sinclair-Smith curling the rebound over.

Turner fired a yard or so off target but it was Charnock who opened the scoring on 59 minutes.

Danny Regan cut infield to the edge of the area before seemingly tripping over his feet.

With the Longridge defence static, Grimshaw took the opportunity to hammer home the loose ball.

Dovey kept Town one goal behind with a double save to deny Lewis Haydock and Regan, while Ascroft somehow thwarted Sinclair-Smith when he looked certain to equalise.

It proved a crucial intervention as Charnock secured victory with 13 minutes remaining.

A breakaway ended with Regan getting the better of Dovey to make it 2-0 for a Charnock side which retained its lead, defending well to book a home tie with Irlam a week on Saturday.