Weekend betting column: Three-way race for the title

32Red’s betting expert Jack Milner takes a look at this weekend’s Premier League programme as the race for the title hots up despite the big freeze

Despite growing injuries and constant setbacks, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to find a way to grind results out as the club continues to stalk Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The club have been dumped out of both domestic cups inside a week but continue to bounce back accordingly, coming from behind to beat Watford 2-1 in midweek to remain just seven points behind the Reds at the top.

Those three points help their chances of securing a first league title since 1961, and they were cut to 33/1 from 40s to be crowned champions after making up ground on the two main protagonists midweek.

Liverpool looked well on their way to securing a seven-point cushion after taking an early lead against Leicester, but struggled to put the visitors away who left with a point thanks to Harry Maguire’s equaliser.

Just 24 hours earlier, Rafa Benitez looked to have done his old club a massive favour, masterminding Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat of Manchester City.

Liverpool’s draw leaves the door slightly ajar for the Citizens and they remain a tasty price at 15/8 for the title; Liverpool 1/2, Spurs 33s and 500/1 Bar the trio.

Newcastle head to Wembley bidding for another big scalp and are 8/1 to beat Spurs in their second ‘home’ – Mauricio Pochettino’s men 2/5 favourties and the draw 7/2.

The Magpies will fancy their chances of causing another upset and arrive with their squad strengthened by the additions of record signing Miguel Almiron and Monaco loanee Antonio Barreca as Rafa continues to work miracles at St James’s Park.

Fernando Llorente netted Spurs’ winner midweek and is the 4/1 favourite to open the scoring against the Magpies.

However, I’m a big fan of Lucas Moura and expect him to run Newcastle ragged He looks over-priced at 5/1 to break the deadlock and 13/8 to net anytime, whilst Spurs should oblige for Win and Both Teams to Score backers at 9/4 with 32Red.

Should Spurs secure three points early doors on Saturday, it would pile yet further pressure on both Liverpool and City, and it will be fascinating to react against the pair of Arsenal and West Ham respectively.

Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad is undoubtedly the marquee fixture in this weekend’s round of PL games, and is likely to have a huge international audience for the second leg of Sky’s double-header, with City 1/3 favourites to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle, Arsenal 8/1 and the draw 4s.

City are 13/8 to win despite conceding at the other end Sunday, and look a fair price at 2/1 to beat Arsenal by three or more goals.

Three points for City would reduce Liverpool’s league at the top of the table to just two points and I can see West Ham doing them a favour on Monday; The Hammers 7/1 to beat Liverpool in the capital, the visitors 1/3 favourites 32Red and the draw 4s.

The Hammers have an uncanny knack of causing upsets against the top six, beating Manchester United and Arsenal on home soil already this term, and I think they are a huge price at 10/3 to avoid defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Talisman Marko Arnautovic penned a new contract in the week and should fire the hosts to glory; back him at 10/1 to break the deadlock an 11/4 with 32Red to score anytime on Monday.