Preston teenager Rhys Williams signs professional contract with Premier League giants Liverpool

A Preston teenager has signed a professional contract with Liverpool.

Rhys Williams has been a regular for the Premier League giant’s Under 18s this season and has also stepped up to the Under 23s.

The 18-year-old central defender, who is noted as being good with the ball at his feet, has previously played for the Preston City Team made up of the best players from schools in the district.

Williams also attended Lea Endowed Primary School with Preston North End youth team goalkeeper James Cottam before going on to Ashton High School.

He joined Liverpool as an Under 10 player and has progressed through the academy at Anfield.

This season as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League for the Under 18s, he made his first start for the Under 23s against Villarreal in November having made several appearances off the bench.

“Rhys is one of the older ones at under-18 level being a second year,” Under 18s manager Barry Lewtas has previously said of the Preston prospect.

“There’s a bit more responsibility on him this season and he’s really grown into that role. He’s a big boy who has a lot of growing and understanding still to come but he’s keen to learn.”

Elsewhere this season, the Preston City Team has seen former player Ethan Walker make his first-team debut for the Lilywhites.

The promising 16-year-old attacker became the youngest player to represent the Lilywhites in a league game when he came on as a substitute in the 1-1 Deepdale draw with Aston Villa at the end of December.