Liverpool star's injury worry, Manchester United receive boost in Haaland chase: Premier League rumours

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has revealed that he has had an injury for a while and hasn't trained in the last two and a half weeks.

Robertson was forced to pull out of the Scotland squad with an injury after putting another impressive performance in during Liverpool's vital win over Manchester City.

The Scot's Liverpool colleague Mo Salah was also spotted in a protective boot after the game after sustaining an ankle injury.

In other news, the Daily Mail say that Manchester United have been boosted in their chase of sought-after Salzburg striker Erling Haaland as Barcelona have been put off by his price tag.

Today's other headlines:

Pep Guardiola could return to Bayern Munich after the sacking of Niko Kovac. (The Athletic)

Joe Gomez was spotted with a scratch on his face after his spat with England colleague Raheem Sterling. (Various)

Mauricio Pochettino faces the sack from Tottenham if they lose their next game to West Ham, with the result and performance against Sheffield United a concern. (The Telegraph)

Granit Xhaka has been house-hunting in Italy and could move to AC Milan in January. (Daily Star)

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has decided against signing a new contract amid interest from Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are set to splash out £100m in the January transfer window in a bid to catch up with Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)