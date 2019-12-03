Liverpool launch move for £50m starlet, Manchester United consider swoop for Premier League ace, and more

Have your say

It's only Tuesday, but already Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to get back into action in the midweek games. For now, check out the latest Premier League rumours.

Liverpool will reportedly battle with Jose Mourinho and Spurs to sign a highly-rated attacker.

Memphis Depay didn't set the world alight when he played for Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, yet in France he has been a revelation for Lyon.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Tottenham will battle to land the £50m ace, who has also become an important player for the Netherlands.

Liverpool already boast one of the most-feared front lines in Europe, but would benefit from high-quality options to bolster their squad.

Whether Depay will join the Anfield club remains to be seen.

The rest of today's headlines:

Watford’s players are said to favour a move for a British manager after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on a shock move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jack Grealish after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the Aston Villa star’s performance at Old Trafford. (Various)

A move to another Premier League club would reportedly cost former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino a £12.5m payoff, potentially scuppering any chance of the Argentine taking a new job in England. (Various)

Pochettino’s sacking could cost QPR gem Eberechi Eze a move to North London. Spurs were reportedly interested in the playmaker. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in taking Emerson Palmieri from former club Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)