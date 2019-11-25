Liverpool and Manchester United battle for £100m England man, Liverpool star could leave on-loan, and more

Have your say

It was a dramatic weekend of Premier League action, as Manchester United came from behind to lead Sheffield United 3-2, before conceding a late Oliver McBurnie goal. Liverpool left it late again to beat Crystal Palace, whilst Manchester City edged out Chelsea 2-1.

As the dust settles on the weekend's action, the rumour mill is back in full swing.

The Athletic report that Manchester United and Liverpool are battling to land England star Jadon Sancho, who reportedly feels 'humiliated' by Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old was substituted after 36 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich recently, and has been criticised by his manager and other senior figures in the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the tricky winger, but whoever lands Sancho may have to wait, as he reportedly prefers a summer move.

The rest of today's headlines:

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is waiting for Pep Guardiola to confirm his long-term plans before signing a new deal at the club. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are on the verge of a big-money takeover. (Various)

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are fighting to sign Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster on a loan deal. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are planning on selling midfielder Ki Sung-yueng in January. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have begun the process of identifying Unai Emery’s successor. (Mail Online)