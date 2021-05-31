LiveLIVE League Two play-off final: Morecambe vs Newport County
Morecambe are just 90 minutes away from League One with only Newport County standing in their way.
- Latest: Morecambe 0-0 Newport County
Penalty Morcambe!
Morecambe sub
Liam Gibson is replaced by Kelvin Mellor.
Half Time of Extra Time: Morecambe 0-0 Newport County
Still nothing to split them, but Labadie should have put Newport ahead just minutes before the interval.
One more minute
There will be one more minute played at the end of the first half of extra time.
Over from six yards!
Maynard gets a ball across the six yard box and Labadie meets it but manages to knock it over on the outside of his foot from just yards out!
Labadie booked
Labadie is booked for a late tackle on Songo’o.
Morecambe sub
A sub as we enter extra time, Wildig is replaced by O’Sullivan.
Full Time: Morecambe 0-0 Newport County
There is nothing to separate the two sides in 90 minutes, 30 more to come...
Attendance
There are 9,083 fans in attendance here, an announcement greeted with boos.
Newport free kick
A free kick to Newport 25 yards out, just left of centre...
Letheren turns it round his left post as it bounces, a tricky one.
Five more minutes
There will be five more minutes added onto the end of the second half.
Newport sub
Kevin Ellison takes the place of Lewis Collins.
Surely not...
Morecambe corner
The Shrimps have a set piece as Mendes Gomes’ cross is blocked.
Lavelle meets the delivery but heads over.
Newport sub
Amond goes off for Maynard.
Letherhen saves!
Shepherd looks to bend the ball into the far corner from 25 yards out but the Shrimps keeper is down well to turn it behind.