Lewis Alessandra leaves Morecambe as speculation increases over Manchester United loanee George Tanner

Morecambe have confirmed that striker Lewis Alessandra has left the club.

The 30-year-old departed the Globe Arena at the end of a short-term contract he signed in July.

Having returned to the club for a second spell, Alessandra began the season in fine style with five goals in his first nine appearances.

However, he hasn’t scored in 17 games since, a run dating back to his goal against Salford City on September 7.

Announcing his departure, a club statement read: “The club would like to thank Lewis for his contribution this season and wishes him well for the future.”

Alessandra may be joined in leaving the club by George Tanner if reports on Thursday are accurate.

It is claimed that the defender’s parent club, Manchester United, will activate their recall clause in Tanner’s season-long loan deal with the Shrimps.

There had been apparent interest in the full-back from a number of clubs but it’s reported that another loan move is pending, this time to Salford City.