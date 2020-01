We’ve got gossip and rumours from a host of second-tier clubs including Middlesbrough, Stoke, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday as clubs look to meet their beginning of season objections with reinforcements.

1. Middlesbrough reject deal for 'keeper Middlesbrough have rejected an offer for Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Premier League club West Ham as new boss David Moyes looks to strengthen their options in goal. (Sky Sports)

2. Huddersfield Town target attacker Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Bristol City's versatile attacker Sammie Szmodics - but a deal isnt thought to be close. (Examiner Live)

3. Eddie Nketiah to Sheffield Wednesday? Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for ex-Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah this window. (Various)

4. Che Adams to Leeds United? Southampton are reluctant to let Leeds United loan target Che Adams leave St Marys this month but the player is open to a move to the Championship. (Daily Mail)

