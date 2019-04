The race for automatic promotion from the Championship took another dramatic turn this weekend.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend:

As the clock struck 70 minutes, The Whites were four points off 2nd before the automatic promotion picture took a dramatic twist courtesy of some Spanish magic from Pablo bagging a brace with an 83rd-minute winner.

Leeds ecstasy followed at the expense of Chris Wilders men. Not even Scott Hogans first goal could prevent a shock and late Bristol City comeback as a first defeat in 10 saw United surrender 2nd place.

He may never have to buy a drink in Leeds again. His hat-trick downed Sheffield United and in the process become the first player to breach The Blades defence in seven matches.

Pressure on the Welshman intensified as a fourth successive league defeat saw Boro drop out of the playoffs spots. Just type in 'Idea for a sitcom...#UTB' on Twitter and see what comes up...

Knowing exactly what developed at Leeds and Sheffield United ahead of their 5:30pm kick-off, The Canaries kept their eyes on the prize to open a seven-point over 3rd place with a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

QPRs dreadful run of results continued with defeat at home to second-bottom Bolton Wanderers. Its now just one win in 13 league games for the former England manager.

Take nothing away from these Bolton players. For all the well-documented chaos going on behind the scenes, Saturdays win is another example of their ultra professionalism.

The Blues contested their first match since being deducted nine points but were unable to boost the mood around St Andrews. Twice they led West Brom, though ultimately it ended in a 3-2 loss.

The Derby striker has certainly had worse afternoons! His hat-trick lifted The Rams into the top six, dispatching two penalties either side of a brave header in a 6-1 victory over relegation favourites Rotherham.