The Dolly Blues appeared to be heading for defeat at Giant Axe as they trailed Brig thanks to a first-half strike from Sheldon Green.

However the 41-year-old former Ipswich and Leeds United ace earned his team a point after finishing off some fine work by another evergreen ace, 36-year-old Andy Teague.

Fell believes it would have been unjust if his men had finished the game empty handed and praised them for battling right up until the final whistle.

David Norris was on target to earn City a point against Bamber Bridge (photo: Phil Dawson)

"David knows how to manage situations and he knew where to put himself to roll that in,” said Fell speaking on the club’s Facebook page.

"We shouldn’t underestimate the contribution Teaguey’s made to that as well.

"You can rely on Nozza to never give up and that’s what I said to the boys afterwards – the biggest positive for me is we got partly what we deserved.

"That came through hard work, mentality and having that desire to never stop and keep going and we got what we deserved at least.

"Nozza continues to defy the age barrier and he will get a week’s rest before we play again.”

City are next in action when they travel to Atherton Collieries on Monday, 3pm kick-off.

They are likely to be without Kyle Brownhill who was substituted in the first half with concussion which he suffered in the build up to Brig’s goal.

Fell felt City should have been awarded a free kick at the time, but the referee allowed play to continue.

While Brownhill is expected to be absent, Fell was buoyed by the performance of Charlie Bailey who came on in his place.

Bailey has been on the long-term casualty list this season and showed how much City have missed him.

"I wasn’t planning on playing Charlie for 55 minutes,” said Fell. “I was sort of saying 20, 25 minutes max for Charlie but he came on and acquitted himself really well.