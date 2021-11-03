Lancaster City's FA Trophy win over Witton Albion was for Kirsten Sloan

The midfielder produced a superb performance on Saturday despite the fact that he had suffered personal tragedy in the week.

Sloan lost his mum Kirsten, who passed away on Monday at the age of 53.

A big supporter of her son and Lancaster City, Fell revealed the club were planning to pay some kind of tribute to her.

Christian Sloan (photo:Tony North)

Sloan was not due to play against Witton Albion in the FA Trophy, but on the eve of the match he rang Fell to say he wanted to play and he turned in a superb display as City defeated Albion 2-1.

“It was unbelievable by Christian,” said Fell. “The character that he’s shown and resilience. I don’t think I could have done what he did to be fair.

“I know the club and the supporters absolutely appreciate what he did. The lads and the club have rallied around him .

“All the lads were with him on Monday night, having some food with him.

“It’s testament to the group that they want to look after their own and we hope we have contributed a little bit to helping Christian through what is one of the worst things which can happen to anyone.”