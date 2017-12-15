Trophy tie whets Brown’s appetite

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is relishing the prospect of coming up against his former club on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues take on National League North outfit Stockport County in the first round of the FA Trophy at Giant Axe.

Brown spent 16 happy months at Edgeley Park as Alan Lord’s assistant from 2013 to 2015.

Although Brown has got a lot of affection for the Hatters, he is eager to put one over on his old club in this weekend’s cup tie, which is sure to attract a large crowd.

City will head into the encounter as clear underdogs – being from the division below – but Brown is convinced his men have the capabilities of causing a upset especially on home soil.

“We are the underdogs if you look at league status and resources that they have at their disposal and I have at mine,” said Brown. “That does not always count in terms of when you get out on to the pitch. We are being positive. We think we have got a good chance of progressing.

“Stockport probably think that they have got a very good chance of progressing because they have got a draw against a club that is only down the road from them and from the league below.

“We will be setting up as we always set up to frustrate our opponents and then exploit any weaknesses they may have. We’re hopeful that we can progress, albeit we know its going to be a really difficult game for us.”

County – who defeated Southport in the final round of qualifying – are managed by former player Jim Gannon.

“Jim is a very good manager, very good coach and his assistant Dave Conlon is ls a very good coach,” said Brown.

“They set their team up well and they are not afraid to play different shapes and styles. One thing to expect is the unexpected tomorrow.

“From what I have read and from what I have seen, Jim and Dave will try to get them to play.”