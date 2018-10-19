Lancaster City players looking confident says boss Mark Fell

Mark Fell revealed there has been no magic formula behind Lancaster City’s remarkable upturn in fortunes over the past week.

After failing to win in their opening 11 league games, the new Dolly Blues boss has enjoyed a successful beginning to his tenure.

A 1-1 draw at home to Basford has been followed by terrific aways wins over Grantham Town on Saturday and Hednesford Town in midweek.

The seven points out of nine has now lifted City to third from bottom and they know a victory at Giant Axe against league leaders Scarborough Athletic on Saturday should see them out of the relegation zone.

While Fell has tweaked things tactically, he believes the players have simply found some confidence and started to play to their potential.

“Sometimes when a new manager comes in, it instils a bit of belief in the players. Whether that has happened or not I don’t know,” he said.

“We have come in and kept things fairly simple. We have spoken about some of the expectations and standards in terms of what we want.

“To be fair the players have reacted and have applied themselves really well.”

City will have to be at their best this weekend to get the better of Scarborough, who are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

“Scarborough have two forwards to die for,” said Fell. “Michael Coulson is a very experienced player and has played in the Football League, and James Walshaw will always get goals at this level.

“So we are going to have to keep those two quite.

“But we are going into the game on the back of a good run and a win on Saturday could see us out of the relegation zone. If we can do that just four games after we arrived is as good as we could have expected.”

Fell revealed that the club will appeal Craig Stanley’s red card after he was dismissed against Hednesford for a professional foul.

Squad-wise, Steve Williams could be available but Matty Blinkhorn is a major doubt with a groin injury.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe host Newcastle Town and Kendal Town are at home to Atherton Collieries.

In the NWCL Macron Cup, Burscough entertain New Mills, and Charnock Richard host Runcorn Town. Longridge are at home to Squires Gate and Garstang visit Silsden.