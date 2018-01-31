Lancaster City duo leave in search of first-team football

Defender Gavin Clark has left Lancaster City in search of guaranteed first-team football.

The popular left-footer has been part of the first-team set-up at Giant Axe since 2012.

However, after being dropped from the squad, Clark – who lists Morecambe and Kendal Town among his former clubs – has decided to seek pastures new.

“Gav came to me and said that he wanted guaranteed first-team football and obviously no manager can guarantee that,” boss Phil Brown said.

“I pick the team on a performance basis and Gav came out of the squad last weekend.

“He would probably only have been missing for a short period, but he said he wanted guaranteed football .

“No manager can do that so he decided it was time for pastures new and so I thank him for his help.”

Clark is not the only player who has gone out of the exit door this week – goalkeeper Chris Cheetham has joined Skelmersdale United.

“Chris was finding it difficult to get the goalkeeper shirt back with Joshua Powell in front of him.

“He wanted to play and I am not going to stand in any player’s way.”