Lancaster City boss Mark Fell wants his side to make a statement

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell is looking for his side to send a message to the rest of the NPL Premier Division that they can be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Three wins on the spin have propelled the Dolly Blues into mid-table and Fell now wants to see them push on in order to finish the campaign on a high.

Tomorrow they host Hednesford Town at Giant Axe, a team two places below them in the table.

Last week, Lancaster won 2-1 at Hyde United thanks to goal from Charlie Bailey and Lewis Fensome. That followed wins over Farsley Celtic and Stalybridge Celtic.

Fell said: “It was a great win last week and to have won three on the bounce has been really pleasing.

“We have hit form at the right time and any side who can put a run together will move up the table. Two of the wins have been away, which is great.

“My first job here was to get us out of trouble and we have probably done that.

“One more win and I think we are totally safe but we want to push on from here.

“We want to send out a message to the rest of the league that we can be strong next season.

“We’ve only lost one game in the last 11 so that tells me we won’t need a mass re-build in the summer, more a little bit of tinkering.”

Fell is looking forward to facing Hednesford at the weekend. He said: “We are at home, we are playing well and we want to win the game.”

Elsewhere, in the NPL West Division, Clitheroe host Glossop North End tomorrow, while Kendal Town have a visit from Trafford.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Charnock Richard travel to Abbey Hey, and Burscough are also on the road at Whitchurch Alport.

Garstang make the trip to Ashton Town in the NWCL First Division North, while leaders Longridge Town host Steeton.