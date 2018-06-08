Lancaster City boss confident of signings sooner rather than later

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is confident he will have deals completed to bring new faces to Giant Axe sooner rather than later.

The Dolly Blues have confirmed the Bailey brothers Sam and Charlie, Paul Dugdale and Ryan Winder will all be staying next season as the club look to kick on in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

But there have been no confirmed arrivals with Craig Carney having left for Marine and Billy Akrigg set to join Stalybridge Celtic.

“I’m aware we’ve not signed anyone new yet but that doesn’t tell the full story,” said Brown, who saw his side finish 18th last term after promotion.

“I’ve been talking to quite a few players and my focus is on bringing more experience to the group.

“We paid the price plenty of times last season for not managing games well.

“We got into strong positions and then let things slip, it was the story of our season in a way.

“That’s not about ability it’s more naivety.

“I’m talking to several players and not just to fill gaps but to make us better.

“I want four new players, I’ve got room in my squad for six, and I’d like two or three of those to be experienced.”

Brown knows that battling clubs with far superior budgets to get the targets he wants will be easier said than done and could take time.

But he believes the players he has in mind will be worth the wait.

“There’s more dialogue to be had with experienced players,” the Blues boss admitted.

“They generally have more options and want to know more about the club and you.

“No disrespect to younger players but generally if the terms are right then it’s pretty straightforward.

“With experienced players there are more i’s to dot and t’s to cross.

“Sometimes it’s good to reflect, whether it be new faces or players deciding if they want to stay.

“You’ve got more confidence that they’ve really thought about things and have made the right decision.”

On the outgoing front, Brown is confident the vast majority of his squad from last season will be back but concedes others could decide to move on after Akrigg and Carney sought new challenges in the Premier Division.

“No-one’s been forced about of the door,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the players who got us into the Premier Division.

“Players move on for a variety of different reasons be it money, a new challenge or geography.

“It’s not just us that has lost players, it’s happening throughout the league.

“It can be difficult for me when I’ve worked with players for a long time and for fans if it’s some they’ve liked. That’s football though.

“We just can’t throw cash around to try and get players to stay with us.

“We haven’t got the resources of other clubs and that includes those coming up.”