Lancaster City boss Brown is looking to positives

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown insists there is no doom and gloom despite his side starting the season with back-to-back defeats.

The Dolly Blues kicked off their NPL Premier Division campaign by going down 4-0 at Matlock Town on Saturday.

Warrington Town were then 3-1 winners at Giant Axe on Tuesday.

Brown however insists he is seeing progress with a difficult pre-season meaning his players had far from ideal preparation for the new season.

“I’m not going to lie, Matlock looked a yard quicker than us mentally and physically,” said the Blues boss.

“They were just more dynamic. The game changed with the first goal which was a dubious penalty but from then on I’ve got no complaints.

“I wanted a reaction on Tuesday and we were much better. We dominated the first phase and scored a good goal before being punished for our mistakes. There’s still work to do but our pre-season was disjointed due to postponements and our pitch not being ready.

“That’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.

“I’m not kidding myself but I’m not down in the dumps and neither are the players.”

The City manager believes he will have a better idea of where his side are at come the end of the bank holiday weekend.

The Dollies travel to Nantwich Town on Saturday before hosting Marine on Monday with Brown trying to bed-in a new approach this season.

“If things aren’t improving then we might have to revise some things but I’ve told the players to keep believing, keep working hard, keep improving and when they’re at match pace results will come,” said Brown.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe host Sunderland RCA in the FA Cup preliminary round, while Kendal Town are at home to Selby Town, and Burscough entertain Northwich Victoria in the other local ties.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Charnock Richard travel to Hanley Town.