Jarvis is a Christmas cracker for the Dollies

The signing of Paul Jarvis on a permanent deal is like an early Christmas present for the Lancaster City supporters, says boss Phil Brown.

The former fans’ favourite rejoined his old club earlier this week after Chorley agreed to his release after a five-year spell at Victory Park.

Jarvis first made his name at the Giant Axe during the 2009-10 NPL First Division North season when he played a starring role in the club’s run to the play-off final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Colwyn Bay.

The flying winger’s performances drew a number of admiring glances from other clubs and it was AFC Fylde who won the race for his signature.

Jarvis, who is set to go straight into the team for this weekend’s trip to Mickleover Sports, spent three years with the Coasters before joining the Magpies in 2013.

Brown knows all about Jarvis as a player and a person – he was assistant manager to Tony Hesketh during the player’s first spell at the club and then managed to entice him back to Giant Axe for a short loan spell last season..

“Paul was with us when I was assistant manager to Tony Hesketh,” said Brown

“He was a great player for us then, but we reluctantly let him go to Fylde.

“He’s spent the last five years at a club like Chorley, which tells you all you need to know really. He’s great player and a great person too.

“Paul came in on loan last season and played a big role in helping us win the title.

“I am not saying the same is going to happen this season, but hopefully he will come in and have a similar impact on the group.

“He’s an extremely committed and professional person and it is like an early Christmas present for our fans.”

While Jarvis has arrived at Giant Axe, Scott Harries, who signed in the summer, has departed the club.

Saturday’s opponents Mickleover are two places above City in the NPL Premier Division table, but have played five games more.

“Mickleover are bit like us – a bit Jekyll and Hyde,” said Brown. “They’ve had some good wins, but lost to teams you would expect them to beat.”

Brown will be without Tom Kilifin, who has work commitments, while Gavin Clark is a slight doubt after suffering a head injury.