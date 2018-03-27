Dolly Blues eye-up place in final by beating Chorley

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is quietly confident his team can spring a surprise on Wednesday evening.

The Dolly Blues take on National League North outfit Chorley in the semi-final of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy at the County Ground, in Leyland.

The victors will move through to the final where Clitheroe await at Bolton Wanderers' Macron Stadium next month.

Being from the division above, the Magpies will go into the game as the favourites to progress.

However City - who ply their trade in the NPL Premier Division - believe they have the capability to upset Matt Jansen's side.

It was only two years ago when the two teams met in the final of the competition and City - then of the First Division North - were so close to lifting the trophy.

After a 2-2 draw, the Dolly Blues - who led twice on the night - were beaten on penalties with current City player Paul Jarvis scoring the winning spot-kick for the Magpies.

"We played Chorley in the final a couple years ago and it was a great game," said Brown.

"We acquitted ourselves really well against them.

"This time we have been drawn against them in the semi-finals.

"Listen, it's going to be very tough. They are up near the top of the National League.

"They have a lot of spirit in their team - they keep going.

"But on the day, anybody can beat anybody. We go into the game as underdogs and quite rightly so.

"We are quietly confident that we can acquit ourselves well and who knows?

"If we get a bit of luck; play well then we have got every chance of progression.

"It will be a difficult game but it's one that we are really looking forward to."