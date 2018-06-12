Dolly Blues duo extend stay at club

Striker Tom Kilifin and defender Ben Hudson have agreed new deals to remain at Lancaster City.

The pair signed on the dotted line on Tuesday and are expected to be major figures for the club next season.

Kilifin - who rejoined the club last year from Kendal Town - made 34 appearances for the Dolly Blues during the previous season, scoring eight goals.

Hudson has been at the club since 2012 when he arrived from AFC Fylde.

Manager Phil Brown said: "I'm made up that Tom and Ben have both re-signed! They have always given their all and both put in some excellent performances last year.

"Tom is eager to get going again and I can sense a real hunger with him to do well this season. He is a great lad and someone I enjoy having around. He wants to kick on and surpass last season goals tally. I think he has the capability to do that comfortably. He’s a good player."

"Ben is an old-fashioned defender who goes about his work quietly. He is powerful and disciplined. He can play in various defensive positions which from a managers point of view is great. I’m pleased he’s committed himself to us again this season."

The pair follow Simon Wills, Ryan Winder and Paul Dugdale who have all committed their futures to the Dolly Blues, while Matthew Blinkhorn has signed from AFC Fylde.

City have lost the services of Billy Akrigg and Craig Carney.