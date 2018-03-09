Dollies boss has selection headache

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has told striker Hannu Tam not to worry after the youngster missed the crucial penalty on Tuesday night.

The Dolly Blues went out of the League Cup at Workington on penalties 5-4, after the game had ended 0-0.

Tam failed to convert in sudden death during the shoot-out after each team had missed one penalty each.

“Hannu Tam missed in sudden death and I felt for him a little bit,” said Brown.

“But he shouldn’t feel bad. I was pretty happy with his performance. His energy was very good.

“He had a couple of opportunities to get the goal certainly in the second half where he probably should have done better.

“But his creativity and work-rate was good and he caused them problems.

“He can be happy with that – he just needed to finish that off with a goal and as football sometimes goes, he then misses the penalty.

“But if you look at his performance, there are more positives than negatives.”

Despite exiting the cup, Brown was pleased to see a number of his squad get some much needed match-time.

Billy Akrigg, Adam Sumner and Steve Williams all played and have given their manager a selection headache ahead of the trip to Stafford Rangers this weekend.

“The good thing about the game was that a few players who have not played for a few weeks got a game,” said Brown.

“Billy Akrigg, Steve Williams and Adam Sumner all did well and so I have got some decisions to make for this weekend against Stafford Rangers.”

Meanwhile, in the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe host Brighouse Town this weekend and Kendal Town are away to Prescot Cables.

In the North West Counties Premier Division, Charnock Richard are at home to Northwich Victoria. Burscough welcome RuncornTown to Victoria Park.