Lancaster City seal deals for two new strikers

The Dolly Blues have swooped for Nathan Reid and Brandon Lonsdale.

Twenty-six-year-old Reid made National League appearances for his hometown club Barrow before work commitments meant he was forced to play lower down the pyramid, most recently he’s been impressing for Holker Old Boys who have had a fantastic start to their NWCFL season.

He will go straight into the City squad for tomorrow's home clash against NPL Premier Division leaders Matlock Town.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

The 6ft-plus versatile forward can play anywhere across the front line and is a handful for defenders with his directness, pace and power.

City boss Mark Fell said Nathan is a good fit at the right time for the Dolly Blues;

He said: “I’ve spoken to Nathan a few times in the last few years but he’s been unable to commit to the level, with his work a bit more settled we’ve given him a platform to step up and perform in the Northern Premier League.

"I know he’s on the radar of National League clubs currently so we wanted to be quick of the mark to get him in and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Lonsdale (19) arrives at Giant Axe in a one-month loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

The third year scholar, who missed much of last season due to injury, made his Rovers Under-23s debut away to Brighton last month, will join Rovers' team-mate, goalkeeper Aidan Dowling.

