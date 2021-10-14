Lancaster City looking to kick on against Radcliffe this weekend after getting season back on track

The Dolly Blues had won just once in 10 games in all competitions prior to last Saturday and had lost their last three fixtures in the NPL Premier Division.

Confidence levels had dipped to their lowest since Fell took charge of the club exactly three years ago.

However, City’s character came to the fore this week as they battled to two excellent 1-0 victories – over Hyde United on Saturday and then on Tuesday night against

Mark Fell is feeling happier after his Lancaster City team won twice in a week

FC United of Manchester at Giant Axe.

Fell always had the belief that his men would find a way to get back on track and the two wins in a week means they are back up to seventh in the NPL Premier Division – just three points outside the play-off positions.

“There can be no complaints about our win over FC United,” said Fell. “If we had have gone in at half-time 3-0 up, it would not have been a surprise because that’s how much better we were.

“We can take heart and encouragement from that especially after where we have been these past couple of weeks. We have had a tough time.

“But there has never been a lack of belief here. You don’t just become a bad side.

“Let’s not forget what we do with what we have got is pretty remarkable.

“We are three points off the play-offs and what a difference a week makes.

“It’s all about winning football matches, putting a performance in and finding a way to win and that’s what we have done this week.”

While Fell waxed lyrical about the attacking display his men produced on Tuesday, he was also pleased with the way his men dug-in during the second half.

“They did put us under pressure but how many times did they play football,” said Fell.

“They went back to front an awful lot which was a surprise.

“But we set traps for them and made them go big but, listen, if you go big against us then players like Andy Teague, Lewis Fensome and Glenn Steel are going to win the majority of those first balls.

“Then we have got players who can jump on the second balls quickly.

“Christian Sloan on Tuesday night, I thought his heart was going to pop out of his chest. He has got to be the find of the season. I know we had him last season but only for eight games before the season got cancelled.”

Meanwhile Fell said his men must be wary of a completely different animal on Saturday when they travel to face Radcliffe.

Boro parted ways with manager Lee Fowler on the eve of Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Buxton.

Although joint caretaker managers Bobby Grant and Rhys Day could not inspire the team to a win in their first game, they will have been pleased at the way their men performed against the highly-fancied Bucks.

And the confidence they gained from that performance carried over to Tuesday night where they defeated Hyde United 3-1.

That result lifted Boro three points clear of the bottom in the NPL Premier Division.

“In terms of Saturday’s game, it’s going to be a completely different game,” said Fell. “I think when we played Morpeth earlier in the season, they had a managerial change and then went on an unbeaten run.

“We might fall into the trap of a managerial change but we can only do what we can do.

“If the players can maintain the levels of this week. We have set our standards now and we need to maintain those standards. But we go there feeling a bit chipper.”