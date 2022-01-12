Lancaster City chairman Stuart Houghton is set to stand down at the end of the season
There is an air of uncertainty behind the scenes at Lancaster City, says boss Mark Fell.
Chairman Stuart Houghton is expected to stand down from his position at the end of the season and an extraordinary general meeting is due to take place at the club next month.
Who will replace Houghton at the Giant Axe is not known, although that will become clearer in the coming weeks and months.
“We know the chairman is leaving,” said Fell, whose team have no game this weekend following the 3-0 win at Whitby Town on Saturday. “So there is a lot of uncertainty around the club at the moment.
“I know there are people around the club who are working on transition plans for the future.
“I don’t know who will take over but I do know there will be a takeover.
“The biggest issue this season is that we don’t know where the future of the club lies. I have actually had a couple of really positive meetings over the past two or three weeks, so I am fairly assured that moving forward that we will be okay.
“Nobody likes uncertainty. It does hang around like a bit of a cloud over the club.
“I might be having a dig at my own club here, but the club has never been great at communicating with the outside.
“Therefore that can add to the uncertainty.
"The most important thing is that the future of the club will secured.
"My view is that there will be a group of people but who will become the chairman, there's still discussions going on about that."
Fell admitted that the past couple of years have been tough for the club, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the difficulties off the pitch, the club remains competitive on the field.
In 10th spot in the NPL Premier Division, City still harbour hopes of reaching the end-of-season play-offs in the NPL Premier Division.
They eight points behind fifth place and know a consistent run over the next few months could see them rise up the table.
However, he knows that a new chairman could mean changes across the club.
"We are not in the realms of the Buxton and South Shields where we have a wealthy benefactor who is just going to plough money in.
"We are not in that position. We need to run this club sustainably and responsibly. That reflects in budgets of course.
"There is uncertainty, but there's uncertainty for everybody - there's uncertainty for me as the manager.
"You never know what is around the corner, that's football.
"I am fairly philosophical about things like that. All you can do is have faith in your own abilities and the job which you have done.
"Who knows whether a new chairman comes in and wants to go in a different direction. That's football."
