The Dolly Blues warm up for the encounter at Giant Axe with a trip to Stalybridge Celtic today (12.30pm), looking for a first victory in three NPL Premier Division outings.

They then welcome a Brig team who sit sixth, three points adrift of the play-offs going into their match against Morpeth Town this afternoon.

While Fell’s players sit 11th, he’s looking forward to pitting his wits against Monday’s visitors.

Lancaster City FC manager Mark Fell Picture: TONY NORTH

“I think the Bamber Bridge game will be a cracker,” the manager said.

“They have given themselves a platform with a couple of results lately and I fully expect it to be played like a derby.

“I think it will be a high intensity match and they are the sort of games you want to be involved in.

“We’ll be wanting to spoil the party if they can still get themselves in the play-off positions, so it’s built up to be a really good game.

“We’ve been working hard to try and get the crowds into Giant Axe as well so, hopefully, they’ll turn out in their numbers as well.”

City’s hope of a top-five finish has dwindled after one point from the last six.

Though they have one of the division’s best defences, only five teams have scored fewer than their 43 goals.

Fell added: “When I reflect on the season, our ability to score goals has been the problem.