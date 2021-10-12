Lancaster City boss Mark Fell hoping to secure second successive win when FC United of Manchester visit Giant Axe
Lancaster City boss Mark Fell is hoping Saturday’s battling 1-0 win at Hyde United will be a turning point in the season.
The Dolly Blues have been on a wretched run of late – previously picking up just four points out of a possible 24.
However, Fell got a response from his men at the weekend to stop the rot and is hoping they can build on that this evening when they face FC United of Manchester at Giant Axe.
“I hurt like every supporter hurts when we lose a game of football,” said Fell.
“The most important thing for me on Saturday was I really felt it from the players.”
The City boss – who handed 6ft 6in goalkeeper Aidan Dowling is debut on Saturday after arriving on loan from Blackburn Rovers – is hoping his men can display the same sort of attitude when they come up against the Red Rebels.
“FC United are a very good side, make no mistake about it,” said Fell.
“They are a good footballing side but we have got to back ourselves to believe that we can win the game.
“Hopefully the win over Hyde will give us the kick-start we need.
“We’re only 13 games into the season, there is still a long, long way to go.”
