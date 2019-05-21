Lancaster City boss Mark Fell has signed Nial Cowperthwaite and Jason Walker

Lancaster City have started their preparations for next season already with the signing of two new players.

The Dolly Blues have further strengthened their squad for the 2019/20 campaign with the additions of Niall Cowperthwaite and striker Jason Walker.

Cowperthwaite, 27, is a midfielder who arrives with an excellent pedigree having won the National League North with Barrow.

His career began with Morecambe before a switch to Barrow and then a prolonged absence from the game through an ACL injury.

Known for his adaptability, the Grange based, 6ft 2 son of former Barrow striker Colin Cowperthwaite has penned a one year deal with the Dolly Blues.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Niall said: “I’ve had a few enquiries over the summer but this was the standout club for me.

“Having spoken to Mark (Fell) on a number of occasions I was really impressed by his ideas and vision for the club, that’s something I want to be a part of.

“After a long absence through injury I’m now fully fit and firing. I’m looking forward to pre-season and meeting up with the lads and helping the team challenge towards the top of the table, which I know we are more than capable of doing.”

City boss Mark Fell said: “Niall is a class act, he’s proven to be able to play successfully at a higher level, he’s fit and ready for a new challenge.

“We’ve kept tabs on him for a while now, there was nearly a deal done a few months ago to get him last season but it didn’t work out, so we’ve had to be patient but now is the right time for him to come into this squad and he’ll make us stronger.”

Meanwhile, former Dundee, Luton, York, Östersunds, Barrow and Chorley hitman Walker brings bags of experience and an excellent goalscoring record.

Speaking about Walker, Fell added: “We’re a good fit for Jason, we created a lot of chances last season and the more we can compliment our forward line to convert those chances the

better.

“We’ve a fantastic stable of strikers who all offer something a little bit different and Jason will fit well into the group.

“I spoke to him at length and was impressed with his outlook on the game, he’s clearly still got a real desire to succeed that’s

important.

“He’s a naturally fit lad who looks after himself so he’ll hopefully hit the ground running in pre-

season.”