Lancaster boss Mark Fell actively seeking to improve his squad for start of next season

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

The Dolly Blues have yet to make a new signing for the 2021/22 Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign.

But Fell believes progress will start to be made in terms of squad strengthening when pre-season training begins towards the middle of next month.

The City manager admits the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the landscape in terms of non-league football.

While club budgets and finances will undoubtedly be affected across the pyramid systems, the fact that the 2020/21 season was over before it had barely begun means there may not be the same number of players available.

City only played seven league games last season, with their final game taking place at the beginning of November before the country went into lockdown.

Although there are likely to be departures before the first ball of the new season is kicked, every player within the existing City squad have intimated that they want to remain at Giant Axe.

As Fell revealed, there is a feeling of unfinished business among his players after the previous campaign was cut short.

And that could well be the case among many other clubs, meaning possible new signings could be at a premium.

“It’s too early at the moment,” said Fell. “Everybody is in sort of in no-man’s land in terms of signing players.

“A lot of players will wait because some will want to get back into full-time football.

“I just think it’s going be slow on the uptake for obvious reasons this year.

“Next season does feel like it’s still a very long way away. We’ve still got a month or so before we begin pre-season.

“Also I think a lot of players are thinking that they have still got unfinished business from last season.

“I know a lot of our lads feel that way. They all have the sort of mindset of, ‘Let’s go again’.

“So I wouldn’t say we are close to signing anybody at the minute. We have a lot tentative discussions going on, a lot of irons in the fire.

“All of our lads have all said they want to play again for us next season but that could change.

“There are certain caveats surrounding that, particularly with the older players who we will have to look at from a lifestyle and fitness perspective.