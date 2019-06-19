Lancashire FA’s new awards evening to be hosted by Bolton Wanderers

Lancashire FA is launching its inaugural Football Awards this summer.

The 2019 event will take place on Saturday, August 31, at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The aim is to honour and thank those who have helped the national game flourish throughout the county during the 2018/19 season.

Lancashire FA’s chief executive officer Simon Gerrard, said: “This awards dinner represents the culmination of a season of hard work and dedication from many of our volunteers across the region.”

“It is vital we recognise and congratulate the efforts of our hundreds of leagues, clubs, coaches, officials and grounds teams from across Lancashire, and this awards dinner will go some way to thank them for all for their efforts.”

“On behalf of Lancashire FA, I’d also like to thank Bolton Wanderers for hosting our main event of the year.

“I look forward to welcoming the football community to what will be a fantastic evening.”

A total of 15 awards will be won on the night, ranging from Grassroots Coach of the Year, Young Male and Female Officials of the Year to a 30-Year Service Award and a 50-Year Service Award.

The shortlist of each award is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the awards night are on sale for a price of £40 per person.

Those shortlisted for an award will be given free entry to the event plus one invited guest.