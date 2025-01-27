​Lack of signings frustrates Chorley boss Andy Preece

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frustrated ​Chorley boss Andy Preece admits he has been thwarted in his attempts to bolster his squad.

​The Magpies drew 0-0 at derby rivals Southport on Saturday – their fourth consecutive draw in the National League North.

Indeed, they have picked up just one win over the past two months – a 2-1 home victory over Rushall Olympic in December – and have slipped 10 points behind league leaders Chester City.

Preece has seen his options depleted this week with news that loan men Brandon Powell and Murray Campbell have returned to Blackburn Rovers and Burnley respectively.

Chorley boss Andy Preece has been frustrated in his attempts to bolster his squad (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Midfielder Jack Rice has turned his loan move to Taunton Town into a permanent one for an undisclosed fee.

Chorley have been in the market for additions but Preece intimated that the club have been priced out of deals.

Speaking to ChorleyFCTV following the draw at Port, Preece said: “You sometimes see the ship sailing away when you should be on it.

"We have identified so many players and you look at the ones who have moved into this league; we are aware of every single one of those and more.

"But we are not in a position to see things over the line. I understand it but it’s frustrating when you have put so much work into getting into a position that we are and we can’t go and push for it.

"It’s probably looking like one or two out to get one in. I have been in this position many, many times before.

"You might not like it but you have to understand it. Clubs have to be sustainable.

"At the minute, it is a bit of a difficult spell but the club comes first before any of my ambitions.

Kole Hall (hamstring) and Craig Hewitt (ankle) were substituted with injuries on Saturday and Preece admitted the squad is stretched for Tuesday evening’s trip to Scarborough Athletic.

Despite the lack of wins in recent weeks, Preece has been pleased with the way his side are restricting their opponents, with only two goals conceded in the last four games.

"We are not conceding goals – that’s got to be a positive,” he said. “If you’re not conceding, you’re going to get a point at least.

"But we are struggling to create chances a little bit at the moment.”

The Magpies are without a game this weekend with the rearranged fixture at home to Buxton scheduled for a week on Tuesday.