Kole has got Hall-marks of being top Magpies striker: Chorley swoop for striker
Boss Andy Preece swooped for the 25-year-old who arrives from fellow National League North outfit Chester.
Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Hall made the move over to England in his youth and first spent time in football here with Tranmere Rovers' academy side.
He had spells with City of Liverpool, Radcliffe, AFC Telford United, Altrincham and Nantwich Town before joining the Silkmen in 2022.
He found his opportunities limited there last season and spent time on loan at Scarborough Athletic.
Preece was convinced to sign the striker after he posed a constant threat to the Magpies’ defence during two games last season.
"Kole is a player I’ve come up against on a number of times and always thought he was someone I’d like to work with," Preece said. “He has all the attributes to be a top striker. We just need to help him put it all together.
“I’m going to enjoy working with him as he’s a hungry lad who fits our profile."
Meanwhile, two existing members of Chorley’s squad have signed new deals. Defenders Harvey Smith and Scott Wilson will remain Magpies for next season.
"Scott has been fantastic for us and Harvey has been a real rock at the back over many years,” Preece said.