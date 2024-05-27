Johnson has new ambitions after leaving Chorley for Silkmen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winger Justin Johnson has decided to swap Chorley for Macclesfield, following two seasons with the Magpies.

Johnson, 27, joined National League North outfit Chorley in July 2022 from Stalybridge Celtic, where he had scored 12 goals in the NPL the previous season.

He is now moving back down to the tier below with NPL Premier side Macclesfield after a successful stint at Victory Park. where he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in the 2023/24 campaign as Chorley reached the play-offs.

Their bid to reach the National League was ended by defeat to Brackley Town in the end-of-season knockout.

Justin Johnson celebrates scoring against Banbury United (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Last season, Macclesfield reached the NPL play-off final after finishing as runners-up in the NPL Premier Division. But the Silkmen were beaten 1-0 by Marine, who had finished a place below them in the regular season.

A statement on the Magpies website read: “Everybody at Chorley FC would like to wish Justin all the very best at Macclesfield FC and any future endeavours in his career. Thank you, JJ!”

The much-travelled Dutchman is now looking forward to the next chapter in his career and told Silkmen TV: “I’m delighted to be here.

"I’ve been talking to Macclesfield for a few weeks now about their project and I feel like it’s the right step to take in my career. The ambition is obviously to try and go up, get promotion, and I feel like I can come here and help.

"I was in the National League North last season, had a good season, felt good, and then Macclesfield came in and told me about the project.

"I thought about it, had talks and then I feel like it’s a good move to take.”

Johnson’s youth career began with Sparta Rotterdam, then Manchester United, before spells in Scotland, England and Cyprus, where he played for Dundee United, York, Othellos Athienou, Hamilton, Greenock Morton, Stalybridge and Chorley.

He added: “I’ve played different styles of football at different places and adapted to different places, so I feel that coming here (to Macclesfield), I’ll adapt quickly.