Jim Bentley wishes Liam Mandeville well after he turns down Morecambe move and joins Chesterfield

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said there were no hard feelings after Liam Mandeville turned down a deal with the Shrimps and signed for Chesterfield.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Morecambe, signed a two-year contract with the Spireites last week after his deal with Doncaster Rovers ran out.

The Shrimps offered him a contract for the same period of time, only for Mandeville to choose Chesterfield instead.

“I like Liam as a player and a person and was hoping he’d stay with us and continue to improve,” Bentley said.

“We offered him a two-year deal but unfortunately for us he’s chosen to go to Chesterfield.

“Myself, and I’m sure all at Morecambe FC, wishes him well for the future.”

Mandeville had joined Morecambe on a season-long loan 12 months ago, making 46 league and cup appearances with four goals.

Three of those goals came in his first 11 outings but it took another 30 matches for his next to arrive with the winner against Crawley Town at the end of March.

Bentley had previously gone on record to say he wanted to retain Mandeville’s services.

He told a fans forum in December: “We’d like to have him on a permanent basis but he’s Doncaster’s player, so there’s a conversation to be had there.

“We think he’s the right age and he’s got something different to what people have at this level.

“What we work on is adaptability; if he starts wide then he can drift inside and affect the middle areas.

“He can play in any of those positions across the front without being the target man; he has that ability and I feel he’s done well and contributed.

“A lot of his appearances at Doncaster were as a sub.

“He’s moved away from home, come here and settled in Lancaster where he’s living with Sam Lavelle.

“At times this season he’s been outstanding – better than the level – and at times he’s dipped.

“When you take into account he’s suddenly become a senior professional and on the teamsheet every day, players can hit a brick wall and that’s what happened with Liam.

“It’s already the most number of games he’s played in a season and it’s important we manage him right.”