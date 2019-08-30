Jim Bentley wants Morecambe to bounce back at Swindon Town

Morecambe travel to Swindon Town tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley calling upon his players to learn the lessons from Tuesday’s defeat at Burton Albion.

The Shrimps were beaten 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in their Carabao Cup second-round tie.

Bentley had made seven changes from the side that lost to Exeter City in their league meeting three days earlier.

Players including Mark Halstead, Kevin Ellison, Rhys Oates, Aaron Wildig and Lewis Alessandra were all handed starts as Bentley shuffled his pack for the Shrimps’ seventh game of the month.

Bentley said of their Burton display: “We shot ourselves in the foot. Speaking about passing the ball, we didn’t pass the ball as well as we could.

“We spoke about if it goes into Cole Stockton, having runs off him, and if drops in the opposition half, keep on it.

“We didn’t pass it well enough on a tough night against one of the League One favourites.

“If you keep giving the ball back that many times, it’s going to be a very difficult night and that’s what we did.”

Attention turns back to league duty now with Morecambe seeking their second win of the season.

They travel to a Swindon side who sit 10th in the table, three points ahead of Morecambe.

Sam Lavelle returns with Bentley glad of the chance to rotate his squad in midweek.

Bentley said: “It gave an opportunity for lads to come in and get minutes under their belt, as well as making sure we keep one or two of them fresh for the weekend.

“Lewis Alessandra could have easily scored twice but we took him off to wrap him up because we have another big game on Saturday.”