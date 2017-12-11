Jim Bentley says standard has been set after Morecambe’s win over Coventry

Jim Bentley says his Morecambe side showed how good they could be in their win over Coventry City at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Goals from Vadaine Oliver and Callum Lang saw the Shrimps to an impressive 2-0 victory.

“We have been playing OK but without taking our chances but there were two that came our way today – and we could have had more and maybe could have had a penalty as well,” said Bentley.

“We were on the front foot and were competitive, while big Vadaine (Oliver) put in a strong performance up front.

“We have set our standard but he has set his now; that’s what we need from him every game but it was a pleasing performance with a clean sheet as well.

“We needed a win because we were disappointed with losing at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last week.

“Overall, our performances have been pretty decent and we have created chances if you think back to when we beat Wycombe at home and Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

“We kept a clean sheet at Colchester and the defeat against Crewe was a similar game to day in that it was one that we didn’t deserve to lose.

“We have done the same today but, thankfully, we have scored from a free-kick.

“They had a go second half and I was disappointed with our shape from throw-ins.

“They hit the post from the same position where Crewe scored their winner against us.”